Port Stephens to shine this Australia Day

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SAUSAGE sizzles, sheep shearing and a pool party will be part of a packed line up of free, family-friendly activities in Port Stephens to celebrate Australia Day on Wednesday, January 26.

Festivities will be based in Raymond Terrace at Riverside Park and Lakeside Leisure Centre.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

Mayor Ryan Palmer invited the community to come along and celebrate everything that makes Port Stephens an incredible place to live, work and relax.

“We are lucky to live in a place that is not only brimming with natural beauty, but is diverse, inclusive and has a wonderful community spirit,” Mayor Palmer said.

“This year’s theme for Australia Day is ‘We’re all part of the story’, which focuses on celebrating Port Stephens’ history and the people who make it great.

“Festivities on Australia Day will have something for everyone.

“Council is partnering with the Rotary Club of Raymond Terrace to host a family fun day at Riverside Park, with a marching band, great Aussie BBQ, demonstrations by NSW Fire and Rescue and the Rural Fire Service, market stalls and lots more.

“Our Citizenship ceremony will be held at Raymond Terrace and I’m honoured to be able to officially welcome our region’s 17 newest Australians as they take the pledge in front of friends and family.

“If you want to avoid the heat, cool down at the Lakeside Leisure Centre pool party. With free entry to the pool, the community can enjoy a swim, a feed, listen to local performers and have some fun.”

Mayor Palmer also announced Clinical Radiologist Dr Houman Ebrahimi as the 2022 Port Stephens Australia Day Ambassador.

“Dr Ebrahimi is a skilled and dedicated professional who has made a real difference in the lives of people living with chronic pain, by providing access to treatment and management options closer to home,” he said.

“His tireless service to the Port Stephens community and passion for helping people makes Dr Ebrahimi a wonderful choice for ambassador.”

Dr Ebrahimi said he was honoured to take on the role of Australia Day Ambassador.

“We are actively working with other healthcare providers, community leaders and politicians to improve healthcare in Port Stephens and have used our successful interventional pain management service as an example of what can be achieved when patients and medical professionals work together to provide a multidisciplinary approach to complex problems like chronic pain,” he said.

“My family migrated to Australia as refugees from Iran in 1988, so I am honoured to be able to give back to the community that has helped me get to where I am.”

Australia Day events in Port Stephens:

● Raymond Terrace – Riverside Park from 8am to 1:30pm

● Lakeside Leisure Centre – pool party from 10am to 4pm

For full details and a program visit portstephens.nsw.gov.au/events.

Australia Day events will be held in line with current NSW Public Health orders.

More information: health.nsw.gov.au.