Port Stephens Vocalists to Shine in Star Struck 2022 ‘Iconic’

REHEARSALS are well underway for the Star Struck’s 30th Anniversary.

Star Struck is the Hunter Region’s largest celebration of public-school students, a performing arts spectacular which has featured thousands of school-aged students from across the region for 30 years.



This year’s theme is ‘Iconic’ paying tribute to some of the legends of music, fashion, creativity and everything in between.

Although many schools participate in the show, to be selected as a featured artist is a large feat that involves several auditions and hours of rehearsals.

Isabelle Ping (Irrawang High School) and Scarlett Darcy (Hunter School of the Performing Arts) are two of the talented students from Port Stephens who have been selected as featured vocalists for this year’s production.

This is Isabelle’s second year as a featured artist, and she told News Of The Area that the show is a “life-changing experience”.

“Being in the music team is such a supportive environment.

“Everyone becomes a family and helps encourage everyone else to succeed every step of the way,” she said.

Isabelle says that singing in Star Struck is something she’s always wanted to do.

“I was so nervous the first time I auditioned – I’ve always wanted to sing in Star Struck and it’s just a dream come true to get to be in the music team.

“As soon as I came into the music team, I got such an amazing boost of confidence that I had never felt before.

“I’m so excited for the show this year,” Isabelle said.

Scarlett has been involved in the show for many years, but this year’s show will be her first as a featured vocalist.

“I was first involved with Star Struck when I was in Year Three at Wirreanda Public School.

“I have been a dancer, part of the choir and in the drama ensemble from Year Three until Year Five,” Scarlett told News Of The Area.

After moving to the Hunter School of Performing Arts to focus on singing, Scarlett successfully earned a spot in the show after three rounds of auditions.

“Star Struck in an amazing professional performance and definitely the experience of a lifetime for all students who participate.

“Getting the opportunity to work with such talented teachers and peers is amazing and I know of many who have launched their careers as singers after being involved with Starstruck.

“Starstruck provides us with memories that will last our entire lifetime and I can’t wait for this year’s show,” she said.

Isabelle and Scarlett will perform all four shows of Star Struck on Friday 17 and Saturday 18 June.

Tickets are available via Ticketek https://premier.ticketek.com.au/shows/show.aspx?sh=STARICON22

By Tara CAMPBELL