Port Stephens weekly Crime and Police update

IT’S time for the weekly police and emergency services update for Port Stephens.

Arrest After Pursuit

At approximately 9:00pm on Monday evening in Medowie, officers from the Port Stephens Hunter Police District saw a black Commodore driving around the area.



After failing to stop under police orders, the police engaged in a short pursuit before the vehicle owner drove into the front yard of a nearby premises.

Police followed the vehicle and subsequently arrested the driver under suspicion of driving under the influence.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the location of an extendable baton which is prohibited, and the male was charged with a DUI offence and possession of a prohibited weapon.

He has been given conditional bail and will be attending Raymond Terrace Court House.

Unregistered Motorbikes

In the past month, residents have reported a large amount of unregistered, illegal trail bike activities in and around the Port Stephens area.

Detective Superintendent Chad Gillies, Commander for Port Stephens Hunter Police district told News Of The Area, “Whilst we have committed daily taskings to this to try and detour and identify these riders, I am also committing to operations over the coming weeks and months engaging with other agencies to make a real dent in this kind of activity.

“My message to those people who are engaging in this activity is that it’s illegal, it’s dangerous, and not only do you risk fines and or arrest, you also risk having you bike confiscated and seized by the police under court order, and we will do that and we make no apology for it,” Detective Superintendent Gillies said.

Probationary Constables

In a COVID-safe ceremony on Friday, 226 new probationary constables across NSW were sworn in by NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller.

Class 349 will commence duties from Monday 11 October seeing them undertake a year of on-the-job training and completion of the Associate Degree in Policing Practice by distance education with Charles Sturt University before being confirmed to the rank of constable.

“Port Stephens-Hunter PD is looking forward to introducing our six new Probationary Constable’s’ to our community on Monday,” a representative from the district said.

By Tara CAMPBELL