Port Stephens Weekly Emergency Services Update

IT’S time for your weekly update from the Police and Marine Rescue.

Marine Rescue

During training on Tuesday, the crew from Marine Rescue Port Stephens received a request to tow the vessel Eliza from an emergency mooring at Wanda Beach to d’Albora Marina at Nelson Bay for lifting at the boat yard.



The vessel had lost its rudder so was yawing badly as PS31 towed her.

The Marine Rescue safely got the vessel back to shore, and said that it was a great learning day for the crew and trainees as Duty Skipper Robert highlighted the dangers of towing a vessel with severe rudder damage or loss.

Robbery in Company

At approximately 1:30 AM on Saturday 16 of October, Police were called to an address at Raymond Terrace on Phillip St.

It is alleged that a male and a female had attended that house.

The male armed himself with a baseball bat and assaulted a male victim at that house and stole the victim’s motor vehicle.

Investigations by detectives continued and on Wednesday morning, a 23-year-old female was arrested at a house in Parkway Avenue in Raymond Terrace and was subsequently charged with her alleged involvement in the robbery.

She has been given conditional bail and is to attend Raymond Terrace Local Court on 8 November.

Mitch Dubojski

Detective Inspector Mitch Dubojski – Crime Manager for the Port Stephens Hunter Police District has been introduced to the area, committing to providing a safer community in regards to Domestic and Family Violence.

“I’ve got a few key areas I’d like to really address with the community but in particular, domestic violence.

“I’m committing to reducing domestic violence in the area.

“If you see it, please speak out – come and talk to us about it,” Detective Dubojski said.

By Tara CAMPBELL