Port Stephens Women In Business Celebrate In Style

CHRISTMAS is being celebrated all over Port Stephens at the moment with different organisations taking different approaches on making their celebrations memorable and fun.

Port Stephens Women in Business (PSWIB) members met in late December for a fun Christmas celebration.



Fiona Brown, President of PSWIB told News Of The Area, “After a year that has seen the group have many of their monthly events on Zoom, it was wonderful to be able to connect in person.”

The ladies spent the afternoon reconnecting over games of barefoot bowls at Soldiers Point Bowling Club.

“Despite the challenges of the past year the group has held together strongly and looks forward to taking the learnings and experiences and offering more great events in 2022,” she said.

The group exists to connect, inspire and support women in business in the Port Stephens area.

There will be some vacant positions coming up at the AGM in February.

Anyone interested in becoming a member or joining the committee is welcome to make contact to find out more via emailing [email protected].

By Marian SAMPSON