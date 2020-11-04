Port Stephens Women In Business Networking Back With 50 Attendees At Bob’s Farm Event

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NETWORKING for business is back, albeit with COVID-19 social distancing making it safe for the members of Port Stephens Women in Business (PSWIB) who had a record breaking event with over 50 attendees.



Port Stephens Women In Business were expertly hosted by the fabulous team at Murray’s Brewery for the function.

The event guest speaker was Brooke Vitnell, Solicitor from David Vitnell Solicitors presenting on women looking after women in the community.

Brooke has helped shape policies on domestic and family violence, child sexual abuse and the NDIS along with other policy areas and Federal Government experience including the National Redress Scheme into Child Sexual Abuse, The National Plan to Reduce Violence Against Women and Their Children, and the Stop it at the Start Campaign.

Brooke spoke on the fastest growing cohort of homeless people in Australia today, women from 65-74 years old.

Tragically for women within this group, homelessness increased by 51% in five years to 2016.

Brooke stated that this may be more confronting than many of us realise because for many older women, homelessness manifests itself in relatives’ guests’ rooms, spare bedrooms with friends or on a sofa.

During the event Brooke was able to outline help and support particularly in the areas of domestic violence, family law, women’s finances, elder abuse and homelessness.

Fiona Brown, President of PSWIB said, “Last night there was a strong feeling of support between the women in the room.

“Although we may not be directly impacted by a domestic violence or homelessness situation, it is likely we know a women going through a tough time.

“That is the spirt of PSWIB – to connect, inspire and support and this was a wonderful example of how we can do that for each other,” she said.

By Marian SAMPSON