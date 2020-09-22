Port Stephens Women In Business Support Bella

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IT’S been eleven years since the Port Stephens Women In Business Group was founded by Leah Anderson who is now the President of the Tomaree Business Chamber.



The current President is Fiona Brown of YOUtopia Wellbeing.

She and the committee have been working hard to continue to deliver events for the local business women’s network while doing good things in the community.

The organisation has a long history of supporting local causes and this month the function which is being held on 30 September at Broughton’s at d’Albora Marinas at Nelson Bay is raising funds to support Bella, who has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

The community has come together in an effort to raise funds to support the family as they build precious memories.

It is hoped that raffles and donations at the event will help the family at this time.

Bella will be enjoying a holiday at Ulladulla with her family at Yurana Cancer Kids Holiday Homes and her dolphin dreams will also come true thanks to locals in Coffs Harbour.

The event will have a focus on speed networking where you get to meet lots of other people in business locally.

The venue is able to cater to 80 people even with current COVID-19 restrictions, and the team at Port Stephens Women In Business hope to pack it to the rafters on 30 September.

Fiona Brown told News Of The Area, “Women network meaningfully and we like to continue business relationships in the long term.”

The networking group has also been great for business women moving into the area to make connections.

With many women working in micro businesses networking groups help keep businesses and people connected and educated about what is happening with a networking experience which can be one to many as well as one to one.

You can find out more and book to attend on the Port Stephens Women In Business Facebook page or website.

By Marian SAMPSON