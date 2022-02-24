Port Stephens Women to March 4 Justice

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ORGANISERS are expecting tens of thousands of women and allies to participate in Women’s March4Justice events across Australia, to be held on February 27.

As Women’s March4Justice prepare to take to the streets again, they are demanding that the next Federal Government lead a review of sexual assault laws, secure increased funding for domestic violence, and introduce a national Gender Equality Act.

Organisers are hoping to build on the historic action taken last year, when marches across the nation were sparked amid news of systemic sexual assault and harassment at Parliament House, including Brittany Higgins’ alleged rape.

“Last year’s march was a catalyst for women and their allies to pull together and get organised,” said March4Justice founder Janine Hendry.

“This year, on the anniversary of that historic march, women are asking what’s improved?

“What’s changed for the better?

“They will be taking these questions with them to the ballot box.”

Bronwyn Currie, Melbourne event organiser said, “This federal election women will not be smiling and asking for change – we will be in the streets and online demanding reform to end gendered violence, deliver real justice, and secure safety at work.

“Let’s be really clear – the collective anger we saw motivate tens of thousands of people to flood the streets this time last year has not gone away, it hasn’t blown over, and it’s not a niche issue for a select few.”

March4Justice is calling for the following changes to be made immediately.

Safety for all women, including:

an end to racial violence against First Nations women by the state, including the end of the removal of babies and children from their mothers, and forced assimilation policies;

Increased, secure, and longterm funding for domestic and family violence prevention and support services, including specialist services for children, Indigenous women, women with disability, and women from cultural and linguistically diverse backgrounds, women in aged care, and for trans and gender non-conforming people, as well as perpetrator intervention programs.

Safety at work, including:

The full implementation of all 55 recommendations from the Australian Human Rights Commissions’ [email protected] report of the National Inquiry into Sexual Harassment in Australian Workplaces 2020;

Address in all forums the gendered violence and inequality that affects members of LGBTQI communities.

Real action to end gendered violence and promote gender equality across Australia, including:

Independent investigations into public entities and public office holders for all cases of gendered violence, with referrals to appropriate authorities and full public accountability for findings;

Establishing a national Gender Equality Act to promote gender equality in public institutions and public policy;

A change to budget policy and practice to promote gender equality and economic growth.

Criminal justice reform, including:

Criminal justice law reform with a consistent national approach to domestic and family violence protection orders and offences, and sexual assault laws and sentencing;

A national review, led by all Attorney’s-General to develop new approaches to sexual assault trials and criminal procedure and systems that are survivor centred, and address bias in the law;

Support the ALRC Report Pathways to Justice Report and the justice reforms for Indigenous Women.

NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research data released in September 2021 found that domestic assaults in Raymond Terrace had increased by 59.6 percent when compared to the same period the year prior.

Raymond Terrace has a domestic violence rate of 1,092 assaults per 100,000 people, nearly three times the state average.

Ann Fletcher of Port Stephens Family and Neighbourhood Services told News Of The Area, “For anyone that believes they are in danger they must contact the police.”

March4Justice events can be organised in any community and listed on the website.

A live list of events can be found online, and is being updated daily.

Visit https://www.march4justice.org.au/where-will-you-march/.

By Marian SAMPSON