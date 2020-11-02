Port Stephens Woodworking Club Celebrate Their 25th Anniversary

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IT’s been 25 years since John Goodwin placed an advertisement in the local paper calling for those interested in wood crafts to attend a meeting with the idea of forming a club which would enhance their skills and be a social and educational outlet for their free time.



On Tuesday, 1 August 1995, 28 people met at Nelson Bay High School.

Those present gave their support for the formation of the Port Stephens Woodworkers Club and John was duly elected as President.

Following successful negotiations the club was able to use the woodwork room at the school, including the school machinery and equipment and also use the school as a venue for club meetings.

The new club was officially incorporated and registered in 1996 as Port Stephens Woodworkers Club Inc.

A move was made to The Tomaree Education Centre for meetings and use of the machinery room but with a growing membership, the club needed a larger and more secure venue.

Temporary moves were made to members’ garages and then in mid-2004, approaches were made to the Arts Centre Board which resulted in serious discussions about the possibility of building a shed at the rear of the potter’s barn.

Many members contributed to the design, organised the funding, the majority coming from the NSW Regional Partnerships programme.

The club was renamed Port Stephens Community Woodworkers Inc. on 18 August 2006, to reflect its place in the community and the work done in the community, particularly with schools, disability centres and aged care.

Ines Thomas of the Port Stephens Woodworkers Club told News Of The Area, “The workshop was officially opened on 26 August 2007 by Bob Baldwin MP.”

In 2018 the Port Stephens Council approved a development application to extend the floor area by 50 percent.

“Funding came mainly from a state grant with the balance from the Arts Centre.

“Two federal grants assisted with the fit out.

“The new extension was opened on February 2019 by State MP, Kate Washington, Federal MP, Meryl Swanson and

President of the Arts Centre, Carolyn Virgona.

“It was named the John Jeffress Extension in honour of the club President at the time,” she said.

The club currently has around 80 members and welcomes both men and women.

Members are involved with community activities and fundraising, primarily through school projects, Bunnings BBQs and an annual raffle.

The club’s Patron is Frank Future of Imagine Cruises.

You can find out more about this active group of woodworkers at pswoodworkers.com.au or on the club Facebook page.

By Marian SAMPSON