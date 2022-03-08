Port Stephens Yacht Club 50th Anniversary Open Day

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PORT Stephens Yacht Club is celebrating 50 years of competitive sailing on one of Australia’s most pristine and biggest waterways.

To commemorate the anniversary the club is holding an open day at its club house adjacent to Soldiers Point Marina on Ridgeway Street at Soldiers Point on 19 March 2022 from 10.30am.



The day is set to be a great opportunity for the community to join in the celebrations with a coffee van, bar and food available.

There will also be historic displays and the venue will also play host to Marine Rescue, Maritime and Water Police and a band which will commence at 11am.

As the day unfolds it is anticipated that plenty of memories will be told and a few yarns will be spun as well.

Just after midday the gathering will move to the “starters caravan” at Soldiers Point Boat Ramp where the fleet will sail past with commentary on the boats, their skippers and achievements.

At 1.30pm the band recommences at the clubhouse where the bar will remain open for members and club guests.

Commodore Michael Kirby told News Of The Area, “PSYC would like to welcome all life members, members, commodores and visitors to our clubhouse at Soldiers Point to join in our celebrating 50 years of social and competitive sailing in the pristine environment of Port Stephens.”

By Marian SAMPSON