Port Stephens Yacht Club Hosts Sail Trim Course With Sailor and Boat Designer Andrew Buckland

ON Friday May 7, sailor and boat designer Andrew Buckland will share his intimate knowledge of sailing at the Port Stephens Yacht Club at Soldiers Point.

The course shares information on the dynamics and technical side of sails and sail trim.

Toni Fox of the Port Stephens Yacht Club told News Of The Area, “Andrew brings decades of boat design experience, with people like Ben Lexcen and Farr and has optimised and campaigned a number of notable IOR and IRC race yachts including Assassin, No Fear, Ragamuffin, Once More Dear Friends, Wild Rose, and the Americas Cup with Syd Fisher.



“It’s bound to be a unique and enlightening experience,” said Fox.

Ben Lexcen is just one of the big sailing names that Mr Buckland has worked with over the years.

For many Aussies, Lexcen’s name conjures a sense of national pride and triggers memories of Australia II flying over the finish line in the America’s Cup back in 1983.

For local racing sailors, Mr Buckland’s course could see you gaining a competitive edge over your competition.

However, whether you are a keen racer or a cruising sailor learning how to get the best out of how you set your sails can make for exhilarating times on the water.

This training session is being held at Port Stephens Yacht Club at Soldiers Point and the cost is $15 on the door for non-members and $10 for members (cash only).

The bar will be open from 6pm.

Bring your own snacks.

The evening is expected to finish by 8:30pm.

Port Stephens Yacht Club is a not for profit organisation that fosters sailing in the region.

The club is keen to share this session with members of the community and welcome everyone to along and see what Port Stephens Yacht Club can offer.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions you must RSVP to attend – contact Toni Fox on 0416006088.

By Marian SAMPSON