Port Surfer Eden Hasson To Participate in Junior High Performance Program

PORT Stephens surfer Eden Hasson is among the junior surfers chosen to participate in the Junior High Performance Program (JHPP).

The team, selected from their results at the State Junior and Grommet Titles, provides NSW’s top junior surfers with the resources and pathways to reach their full potential.

In 2022, the team is made up of eighteen regional athletes.

Not only will they be supported as athletes and have access to Surfing NSW’s world-class junior training, but they will represent Team NSW at the Australian Junior Surfing Titles at North Stradbroke Island from 26 November to 3 December 2022.

The program for the U14-U18 athletes who will take part in the Australian Titles includes three state camps.

The team will also catch up for monthly online development sessions where they will have the opportunity to be inspired and empowered by a number of sport specialists and representative athletes.

The program, beginning in August, is supported by NSWIS, Ingenia Holiday Parks, Shoalhaven Council and the Surfer Strength Program.

Surfing strength and conditioning specialist Dean Jamieson from the Surfers Strength Program is stoked to be a part of the Surfing NSW JHPP.

“I love working with these young athletes and helping give them the skills and knowledge to use their bodies to their full potential so they can be the best surfers in the world,” he said.

“Not only is this team extremely talented, they are the future of our sport and all display incredible potential.

“In working with the team, the goal is to provide each with top-level physical preparation specific to surfing, giving them the best chance at success for themselves and the NSW team at the Australian Championships.”

Keira believes the program provides the support and knowledge that you don’t get when training as an individual.

“Every opportunity we got in 2021 helped me this year,” said Keira.

“I’m stoked to have made the team again this year and can’t wait to get back into the team camps and training.”

A partnership with Ingenia Holiday Parks will allow the team to spend time together to learn from each other and strengthen their cohesiveness.

Kristy Minter, General Manager, People and Culture for Ingenia said the team is thrilled to play a part in supporting the state’s future champions.

“The opportunity to support young athletes in their training and development is such a valuable piece of our partnership with Surfing NSW,” she said.

“We look forward to welcoming the group to Merry Beach for an action-packed weekend set in the beautiful surrounds of our south coast holiday park.

“It’s a great opportunity to really indulge in health and well-being while focusing on strategies towards achieving their goals.”

The JHPP kicks off this weekend with the first camp at Merry Beach on the South Coast.

Hasson and the other participants in the program will get far more than tools for when they are surfing with sessions to develop the athletes in areas including learning about brand and promotion, digital and social media, athlete management including balancing school commitments, health and nutrition seminars and information, mental health awareness and information, sports psychology resources and tools, support towards daily performance environment, strength and conditioning plans supported by Surfer Strength and talent pathway development and guidance through Surfing Australia.

