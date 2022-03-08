Port Women Turn Out To Celebrate International Women’s Day

0 SHARES Share Tweet

INTERNATIONAL Women’s Day was celebrated in style at a breakfast on Monday hosted by Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington and Member for Paterson Meryl Swanson at Murrook Cultural Centre.

The event was attended by hundreds of women from the region in celebration of the achievements of local women.



Previous recipients of the Port Stephens Women of the Year Awards were also in attendance included Leah Anderson, Carmel Northwood and Tori Lalor, all women who have contributed to the foundation of our community.

Previous recipients of the Port Stephens Women of the Year Awards were also in attendance included Leah Anderson, Carmel Northwood and Tori Lalor, all women who have contributed to the foundation of our community.

Member for Paterson Meryl Swanson said, “International Women’s Day isn’t about an achievement, it is more about bringing everyone with you.

“This year International Women’s Day is about action for equality and breaking the bias.

“Gender bias occurs against women in the workplace, in schools, TAFE and University, networks and in families.

“Some bias is deliberate and some is unconscious.”

Swanson went on to say that it can be little things that constitute gender bias, like a woman being told it is OK to do “girl” push-ups in a workout.

Swanson says they aren’t “girl” push-ups, they are modified push-ups.

Often people will comment on a baby boy as a strong child and a baby girl as beautiful, which can reinforce negative gender stereotypes.

Swanson said International Women’s Day is about strong girls and smart girls, with this year’s theme being ‘Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow’.

“We need to be vigilant in breaking bias, especially unconscious bias, and delivering equal opportunities for girls.

“Women’s safety is always at risk – we know it is there – we have to be able to have a world without assault.

“Women are entitled to the same remuneration for the same job with the same skills and experience, yet they continue to experience a fourteen percent gender pay gap.”

Swanson highlighted areas in which she believes society needs to do more, including improving the support given to women facing domestic violence.

“Women deserve better – being pro-women isn’t being anti-bloke, it is about equality,” she said.

Port Stephens Councillor and past recipient of the Woman Of THe Year award Leah Anderson said, “It was another amazing International Women’s Day celebration hosted by Kate Washington and Meryl Swanson this morning.

“So many amazing women attended to listen to our inspirational female leaders.

“I was also inspired by the young ladies representing the local high schools, how well they spoke, and what they aspire to be in the future.

“I was also proud to be sitting beside my own beautiful daughter Mackenzie who inspires me every day.

“To top off the morning, was hearing Tanya Plibersek address the audience with her own inspiring words, and to be able to meet with her and discuss what it is like being the only female councillor on Port Stephens Council really made my day – It truly was an amazing celebration of International Women’s Day, as we work hard to break the bias,” she said.

By Marian SAMPSON