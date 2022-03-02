Port’s High Schools Added to Educational Pathways Program

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PORT Stephens high school students are being encouraged to explore exciting career opportunities through the expansion of the successful Educational Pathways Program to nineteen schools across the Hunter region.

Included in the program are Hunter River High, Irrawang High and Tomaree High Schools.



Email us – [email protected]

Minister for Skills and Training Alister Henskens said the NSW Government invested $13.5 million to expand the program six-fold across the state, hiring specialist teachers to work with careers advisers to create more engaging opportunities for students.

“As part of the program we’ll be giving students the opportunity to undertake fee-free apprenticeships and pre-traineeships so they can ‘test-drive’ different vocational education and training options,” Mr Henskens said.

“We want to promote the wide range of jobs and career pathways available to students, and ensure they have the tools to help them get started on their journey.”

Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said the program has already introduced hundreds of students to different training and career pathways.

“We have already seen a tripling of the number of students in pilot schools enrolling in school-based apprenticeships and traineeships, so the expansion of this program to 120 new high schools is really exciting,” Ms Mitchell said.

Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin said the program aims to improve education and career pathways for high school students by connecting them to real-world skills, training and experience.

“This program represents a real win for students and will help to broker relationships between schools, local employers and industries,” Mr Martin said.

“Expanding the program means more opportunities for students to develop the skills and experience that will help them make informed decisions about their career and further education.”

Hunter River High School Principal Deborah Dibley said her school signed up to be a part of the expanded program to build on the successful career education and counselling on offer at the school.

“Our school has had many students complete school-based apprenticeships and traineeships and we established industry partners who provide guidance, workplace tours and work placements for our students,” Ms Dibley said.

“These experiences have opened the eyes of students to a broad range of opportunities.”

Port Stephens Council is one of the largest employers in the region which offers apprenticeships and traineeships.

There are currently many apprenticeships on offer in Port Stephens including building trades, hospitality and baking.

Anita Marshall of Advanced Financial Planning has an office at Taylors Beach, and has employed trainees in the past with great success.

She told News Of The Area, “Jess Burgess was a trainee in our business and she has just been selected for a very exclusive broker program which costs over $10,000, it is being paid for by our aggregation group.

“This is a very big honour for Jess to be selected.”

Anita believes in traineeships working for young people to create positive career pathways.

“Jess has been with us five years now.

“She started as a trainee doing her Certificate III and has gone on to do Certificate IV and a diploma.”

By Marian SAMPSON