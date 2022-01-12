Ports School Playgrounds Open For Holidays

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IN times where social distancing is important it’s great to see more options available to entertain the kids outdoors these summer holidays.

If you are looking for somewhere different or with extra facilities it could be a local school that you and the family can visit for some extra holiday fun.



The Share Our Space initiative opens the gates and gives the people of NSW access to the outdoor ovals, playgrounds, sports courts and gardens of participating schools during the school holidays.

Share Our Space is a commitment by the NSW Government to make schools the centre of our community.

These summer holidays the following Port Stephens Schools will open their gates to share their grounds and play equipment with their local communities: Mount Kanwary Public School, Hinton; Seaham Public School, Seaham; Irrawang High School, Raymond Terrace; Raymond Terrace Public School, Raymond Terrace; Hunter River High School, Heatherbrae; Wirreanda Public School, Medowie; Bobs Farm Public School, Bobs Farm; Fern Bay Public School, Fern Bay and Soldiers Point Public School, Soldiers Point.

The school playgrounds offer some excellent facilities and your children can show you what they get up to during their school breaks at their own school or explore the playgrounds at other schools in their area.

Parents should note that the playgrounds are not supervised and the amenities blocks are not open during school holidays.

Should you choose a visit to Soldiers Point Public School make sure you look up as koala sightings are frequent in this school’s grounds.

By Marian SAMPSON