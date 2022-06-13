Positive Behaviour for Learning Awards

0 SHARES Share Tweet

EVERY week we see the outstanding efforts of local students to go above and beyond what is expected.

The students recognised in the Positive Behaviour for Learning Program aren’t necessarily going to be dux of the school or win a swag of awards at the sports carnival, rather they show outstanding citizenship.



This week we recognise Irrawang Public School’s Aden Winters for the care and consideration he gives to younger students going to and from school.

Raymond Terrace Public School’s Sidney Shedden cares about the environment and others, he was recognised for respecting the community by keeping the school’s area tidy at a rugby league gala day and being inclusive of all teammates.

Grahamstown Public School student Arabella Flemming represented her school at Star Struck and during her rehearsals she offered to support a vision impaired student throughout long sessions.

Arabella shows kindness, responsibility and respect at all times.

Irrawang High School’s Emily Hickey was recognised for her selfless participation in the World’s Greatest Shave, raising money for the Leukaemia Foundation.

Isabella Glew of Hunter River High School was recognised for being an exceptional school representative at the Great Aussie Bush Camp.

Salt Ash Public School student George Novotny stood out among his peers for being the waterboy for the school’s Rugby League team when he was unable to be part of the team.

Medowie Public School student Alex Tomlinson was a great volunteer helper at the school’s athletics carnival.

Seaham Public School student Kate Wilkinson was recognised for showing empathy and patience in supporting students having difficulties at Seaham Public School.

Emily Pascoe of Seaham Public School told News Of The Area, “Seaham Public School is proud to be a community PBL partner school.

“Our students uphold the school’s PBL values of being responsible, respectful leaders.

“Teachers are proactive in responding to behaviour data and teaching appropriate behaviour in classroom and non classroom settings.

“Community PBL has been a fantastic addition where appropriate community behaviour is reinforced and rewarded during Community PBL presentations,” she said.

The team at the NOTA enjoys sharing these positive actions with the community and congratulates all these students for their efforts.

By Marian SAMPSON