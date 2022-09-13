Positive Behaviour Recognition For Students

THIS week’s well deserving nominees for Positive Behaviour for Learning Awards (PBL) were another group of outstanding local students.

The students have all excelled in demonstrating positive citizenship in their schools and the community.



The awards were presented by Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington, who has been a long term supporter of the PBL program in our community.

Irrawang Public School’s nominee was Savannah Green for volunteering to pick up rubbish at a rugby league finals weekend.

She picked up six bags of rubbish.

Raymond Terrace Public School student Jasmine Blackie was nominated for looking after kindergarten students in bus lines and on the school bus.

A perfect example of ‘big looks after little’.

Grahamstown Public School’s nominee was Grace Bhullar, who is always a helpful student in class and in the playground.

In particular, Grace regularly gives up her break times to volunteer for sports shed duty.

Irrawang High School’s Summah Skaines was nominated by a fellow student for demonstrating compassion and support to a young student from another school who was having difficulty on a school bus.

Telia Dolstra of Hunter River High School has been recognised with a nomination from a member of the community for constantly assisting primary school aged children on the bus.

Salt Ash Public School student Jazymn Moran was nominated for always demonstrating PBL values, by supporting her peers and helping others in the classroom and beyond, especially younger students in the playground.

Medowie Public School’s Brady Hurrell has been nominated for being an ‘upstander’.

Upon hearing discriminatory words from a peer he intervened to ensure PBL expectations were being upheld.

Seaham Public School student Billie Drew was recognised with a nomination for assisting a kindergarten student after school who had fallen and injured her knee.

Karuah Public School’s Bridie King was nominated for being ‘loud and proud of her culture’ during Reconciliation Week.

Bridie performed at the Cultural Spectacular and represented her mob and community with great pride.

Sarah Foister is the PBL coordinator at Karuah Public School, she told News Of The Area, “Karuah Public School is a proud member of the Raymond Terrace Community PBL Program.

“Our staff, students and community promote our school values of ‘Respect, Responsibility and Pride’ and each week our fortnightly PBL lessons are explicitly taught to our students and shared with our community.

“We thoroughly enjoy acknowledging, rewarding and celebrating the positive contributions our students make to our school and the wider Port Stephens community.

“Being a member of the Raymond Terrace Community PBL initiative provides our students with an incredible opportunity to be recognised for all the positive contributions they make to our local and wider communities,” she said.

By Marian SAMPSON