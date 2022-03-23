Postcode 2324 are some of the top Keno winners across NSW and ACT

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IF you thought you were living in a winning area, you might be right, with Keno revealing those locations in New South Wales and the ACT where the most prizes have landed during the past four years.

Keno is a game played at about 3,500 pubs and clubs across Queensland, New South Wales, the ACT and Victoria.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

Postcode 2324, featuring the suburbs of Hawks Nest, Karuah, Tea Gardens and Raymond Terrace has ranked as one of the highest winning areas in NSW and ACT, coming fifth, with 690,119 wins in the past four years.

During the four years from 2018-2021, more than 50 million Keno wins collectively took home more than $791 million in prize money across New South Wales and the ACT.

The postcode also came tenth in the total win amount across the past four years, with $9,418,083.30 won.

The Hunter and Central Coast regions are the highest winners across both NSW and ACT, winning 11,272,306 Keno games, totalling $177,472,072.10.

Keno spokesperson Ally Ramsamy said she was eagerly waiting to confirm the winning news with the next big Keno winner.

“During the past four years, we’ve seen some impressive jackpots won by our Keno players in New South Wales and the ACT,” Ms Ramsamy said.

“From time to time, we see pockets of wins in the same region or postcode.

“During the past four years, we saw hotspots range from bustling city centres to regional areas and smaller towns, proving that a win can land anywhere and at any time,” she added.

A Keno draw occurs approximately every three minutes.

During each draw, twenty numbers are drawn from 1 to 80.

Players match the numbers on their entry to the numbers drawn for a chance to win over $1 million.

“From tradies relaxing during their lunch break to friends catching up for dinner, a Keno win can happen at any time.

With the chance to win a Keno prize roughly every three minutes, we’re just waiting to see who wins big next.

“It will be interesting to see if these winning Keno regions maintain their reputations in 2022 and beyond,” Ms Ramsamy said.

By Tara CAMPBELL