POSTPONED – Cinema under the Stars at Coffs Harbour Showground will not be happening on 19 February at Coffs Harbour Showground.

“Due to the ongoing uncertainty of the pandemic within our community, Newcastle Permanent has made the difficult decision to cancel our 2021/2022 Cinema under the Stars summer program,” a spokesperson told News Of The Area.

“We love bringing these fun events to our local communities and understand this news may disappoint many who look forward to our free, family friendly event each year.

“Rest assured; we’ll be back when we can in the future.”

Updates will be added as future plans are put in place at www.newcastlepermanent.com.au/community/cinema-under-the-stars and via Facebook events.

By Andrea FERRARI