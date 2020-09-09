Power Marlins Women Celebrate Indigenous Round Against Wyong

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ON a cracking Saturday morning 18 Port Stephens women donned a special guernsey to celebrate Indigenous round at Dick Burwell Oval, Nelson Bay against the Wyong Magpies.



This season saw the Nelson Bay Marlins join forces with the Medowie based Port Stephens Power AFL club in a joint venture called Power Marlins.

Both teams would have been unable to field a team but thankfully were able to form a positive union through 2020’s challenges.

It was also feared that COVID-19 would prevent the Indigenous round from coming to fruition, but thanks to some hard working volunteers all were able to celebrate.

The day began with a Welcome to Country which was delivered by Jemma Astley, a proud local Indigenous woman, with the team slow to start against the Maggies as the whistle sounded.

The goals have been difficult to come by in previous starts for the Power Marlins, but this weekend saw a change in belief.

The first quarter saw the Power Marlins slot a goal in the early stages as the Maggies applied plenty of pressure on the ball.

It proved hard for the new Port Stephens based venture in the second term with the Maggies powering ahead to a 37 to 6 scoreline at the halfway point.

A quick rev-up at halftime by the coaching staff recharged the Power Marlin women to make Wyong work a lot harder for the goals and shut down the easy passages of play.

It worked as the Power Marlins were able to subdue the fast moving Maggies’ play on the wings with both teams held to a major each.

It was a valiant effort, but wasn’t enough for the final term as Wyong belted home four goals with the Power Marlins grabbing one consolation 6-pointer.

The final score was Wyong 10.12-72 defeating the Power Marlins 3.0-18.

This Saturday the Power Marlin women are at home at Ferodale Oval, Medowie at 11am.

The day is to support victims of domestic violence and with one in four women being victims there is indeed no excuse for abuse in today’s society.

If you need support call Jenny’s Place on (02) 49278529.

By Mitch LEES