Preparation commences for Coffs Coast ANZAC Day Commemorations

RSL sub-Branches across the Coffs Coast and Bellingen Shire have commenced preparations for ANZAC Day on Monday 25 April.

Subject to any COVID-19 restrictions, the Coffs Harbour RSL sub-Branch plan to hold the traditional Dawn Service followed by an ANZAC March through Coffs Harbour to the Cenotaph on Vernon Street, for the usual Remembrance Service.



In the event that COVID restrictions prevent the March proceeding, organisers will revert to last year’s C.ex Stadium ceremony.

At this stage the schedule is as follows.

5.30AM Dawn Service – Veterans form-up 5.20AM on Vernon St opposite the C.ex Club under the keen eye of Garry Heskett.

6.00AM Breakfast at C.ex Club

8.30AM Form-up March in Park Ave, east of the Gordon St round-about. Proceed down Gordon St to Vernon St.

9.00AM March Steps off

9.30AM March arrives at Cenotaph and on parade on Vernon St.

10.00AM Main Ceremony and Address at the Vernon Street Cenotaph.

11.00AM RAAF Flyover or thereabouts after their morning tea, etc.

12.00PM lunch at the C.ex Club. Veterans free, Ticket price TBA.

“In line with RSL NSW’s invitation to our young Veterans to lead the Sydney March this ANZAC Day, we offer a cordial invite to our Coffs Coast young Veterans to likewise take the lead in our 9.00AM March,” said John Lloyd, President, Coffs Harbour RSL Sub-branch.

“Attendees simply email [email protected],” John said.

Elsewhere, the Bellinger River RSL sub-Branch, will be conducting Dawn and Main services at Bellingen War Memorial and a Dawn Service at Repton.

Bellingen ANZAC Dawn Service – commences at 5:30 AM at the Bellingen War Memorial, corner of Oak and Hyde Streets. People will be requested to assemble by 5:25 AM.

The public is welcome to breakfast after the Dawn service.

Repton ANZAC Dawn Service – commences at 5:30 AM at the Repton Memorial, Junction of Bailey St and Mylestom Drive.

Bellingen ANZAC Main Service – commences at 9:00 AM.

Veterans, schools and community groups will assemble in Church St in the vicinity of the BCU by 8:45 AM.

This group will march at 9:00 AM to the War Memorial.

The Service will start at approximately 9:15 and will be concluded by 10:00 AM.

The Marching group will then march back to the start point in Church St.

“Members of the public are welcome to attend all services and there will be an opportunity to lay floral tributes on the Memorial during the main service,” said Rick Maunder, President, Bellinger River RSL sub-Branch.

News Of The Area will continue to publish information about ANZAC Day services as they become available.

If anyone organising an ANZAC Day service would like to inform the community of the details, please email [email protected].