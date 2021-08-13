Probus Club of Coffs Harbour celebrates the 400th issue of their Club Bulletin with talk about NOTA’s first year

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE July edition of the Probus Club of Coffs Harbour Bulletin marked 400 continuous issues, with the original published on April 29,1985.

The Club marked the occasion by inviting Coffs Coast News Of The Area (CCNOTA) to speak to club members about the first anniversary of the new local paper.



Gaye Conway, Client Account Manager – Advertising, CCNOTA and Reporter David Tune were able to share some of the history of the paper and anecdotes from the first year of publication and answer questions from club members.

Club President Mr Michael Collins said, “We are so proud to have had our bulletin published monthly in an unbroken line going back for four hundred editions, and we thought it fitting to hear about a much newer publication in the News Of The Area paper, which is providing a great service to us all.”

The latest Probus Club Bulletin showcases the 34 Presidents who have served since the Club’s inception 36 years ago.

Ten of the past Presidents were in attendance at the Club meeting on Wednesday 28 July this year.

Probus provides opportunities to participate in social interaction and activities with retirees in the local community to encourage healthy minds and active bodies.

The Club has an active membership of over 60 people, and some highlights from upcoming activities (restrictions permitting) for the group include picnic outings to Mylestom and Boambee, a trip to the Outback Spectacular on the Gold Coast and a group booking to see ‘Mamma Mia’ at the Jetty Memorial Theatre in November.

For more information about Probus or to find a club near you go to https://www.probussouthpacific.org/ or call 1300 630 488.

By David TUNE