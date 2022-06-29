Probus Club Of Nelson Bay visit Sawtell

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MEMBERS of the Probus Club Of Port Stephens have enjoyed a week away at Sawtell on the Mid North Coast of NSW.

Since then club members have resumed their other regular activities including walking, snooker, social and interclub bowls, BBQs, fishing, outings and dining events.



Ann Gibson told News Of The Area, “One group recently went to see Chicago at the Civic Playhouse and thoroughly enjoyed that experience.

“The next one for the Theatre Group is seeing Menopause with a trip to see the Jersey Boys scheduled for later in the year.”

Twenty members visited Irukandji Shark and Ray Encounters and were impressed with what was offered.

“Dinings organiser Inez has also been busy and the next event is a Lil Buddha banquet at the end of June.”

A movie morning also took the interest of a group of members.

“There are lots of other plans on the drawing board,” she said.

The ever popular BBQ at Bagnalls Beach Reserve was last Thursday in perfect weather with the last two having to

be held indoors.

The always well organised event was put together by Club members Tirrel and Christine and the steaks were cooked perfectly by the resident master chefs who step up to the plate each time.

The BBQ’s are a very relaxed activity for all members.

Snooker is held every Tuesday and the two walks next month are being held on 6 and 20 July with social bowls being held on 13 July at Fingal Bay Sports Club, with Inter Club Bowls on 25 July at Kahibah Bowling Club.

There is also a Christmas in July cruise on 28 July on the calendar.

This mixed gender club has activities to suit everyone and welcomes retired and semi-retired seniors to check

them out.

Visit the website on www.probusclubofportstephens.org or attend a meeting on the second Thursday of the month at 10.30am at the Nelson Bay Bowling Club.

By Marian SAMPSON