Probus Club of Port Stephens Enjoy High Tea At Heavens Garden

THERE is something very special about a high tea.

It harks back to Victorian and Edwardian times with grand spreads delivered by the kitchens of fine country houses.

Recently the ladies and friends from the Probus Club of Port Stephens were finally able to have their long awaited Ladies Function and it was well worth the wait.



The group enjoyed a fabulous High Tea at Heaven Gardens.

Ann Gibson of the Probus Club of Port Stephens told News Of The Area, “Our hosts, Andrew and Barbara Symons and staff could not have looked after the 50 ladies any better.”

The ladies enjoyed their High Tea in the garden on the most gorgeous of winter’s days.

“There is a beautiful outdoor pavilion which is built to accommodate almost any function and this is in a rambling lush garden setting with striking plants wherever you look.

“It is a green paradise.

“They even have their own bee hives and many jars of honey were purchased.”

The ladies enjoyed High Tea tables which were beautifully set with linen tablecloths and napkins, flower centerpieces and delicious food served on tiered plates with traditional floral china.

There was much mingling and chatting by the ladies while sipping on bubbly and two choices of punch, all served by the lovely Rhea.

“Most of those attending had a tour of the gardens with Andrew before settling down to consume the savoury and sweet goodies supplied by Amanda.

“A great relaxing afternoon and all agreed it was up there as one of the best ladies functions, the gang of three has organized over the years; and there has been some good ones!

“This fairly new gem of a venue is less than half an hour from Nelson Bay on Lemon Tree Passage Road and well worth investigating for functions.

“One member even suggested we do it once a month!” she said.

The Probus Club of Port Stephens is a mixed gender club which has many different activities to suit singles and couples and you would be very welcome to come along to a meeting on the second Thursday of the month, 10.30am at Nelson Bay Bowling Club.

Visit the website www.probusclubofportstephens.org to find out more.

By Marian SAMPSON