Professional Police Development Days in response to ageing and disability abuse

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ON Monday 23 May, the Northern Region Police District hosted a professional development day dedicated to the investigation and response to ageing and disability abuse.

Assistant Commissioner Peter McKenna APM, NSW Police Force Corporate Sponsor for Ageing, Disability and Homelessness, opened the seminar which included Aged Crime Prevention Officers (ACPOs), members from regional and metropolitan Crime Prevention Units and detectives.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

An additional three days of training dedicated to further developing the ACPOs skills and knowledge was conducted throughout the remainder of the week.

Police Districts in attendance included Port Stephens-Hunter, Newcastle City and Manning-Great Lakes Police amongst others.

The Northern Region Corporate Sponsor for Ageing, Disability and Homelessness, Detective Superintendent Chad Gillies, was present to support the day.

Also attending was the ambassador for Ageing, Disability and Homelessness, retired Chief Inspector Irene Toms (nee Jurgens), known affectionately within the police family as ‘IJ’.

“Given there is an ageing population across the state and the country, it is critical that the New South Wales Police Force continues to respond and contribute positively to our communities, particularly in relation to protecting and supporting those in our community who are elderly and disabled.

“Days such as these are an important part of maintaining and achieving this goal,” Superintendent Chad Gillies said.

By Tara CAMPBELL