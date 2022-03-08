Promote your Seniors Festival event

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ARE you holding a community event as part of the NSW Seniors Festival?

You can promote it for free on the MidCoast Community Directory website.



Free or subsidised events for older people between 25 March and 3 April can be included on the Directory for community groups, some service providers and not-for-profit organisations.

NSW Seniors Festival is held every year for those aged over 60. It includes many events from art and theatre to technology and physical activity.

“Supporting the Seniors Festival each year is an important celebration of older people and the contributions they make to our community,” said Paul De Szell, Council’s Director of Liveable Communities.

This year’s theme is ‘Reconnect’, encouraging us all to reach out after a socially and physically distanced year.

“The past couple of years have been challenging for everyone and social isolation has been a real issue,” added Mr De Szell.

“Because of that, we want to actively promote Seniors Festival this year.

“We encourage everyone to list their seniors’ events on the MidCoast Community Directory, our free community platform.”

The NSW Seniors Festival is the largest event for people over 60 in the southern hemisphere.

It attracts up to 500,000 seniors across NSW to local and online events each year.

Head to www.mymidcoast.com.au to find the MidCoast Community Directory.

You can register your organisation for free and information on your services will be available for residents.

When listing your event, be sure to tick the ‘Seniors Fest – NSW’ tab so that your event is part of the Seniors Fest guide.

MidCoast Council’s supported Seniors Festival events program will be available soon.

For help to list your event, please email Calypso Watson: [email protected].