Prouin and Sambrook battle out five-setter at Coffs Harbour Squash Club

LOIC Prouin and Ethan Sambrook slugged out a five-setter in a battle of the big hitters last Thursday at Coffs Harbour Squash Club.

Loic smashed his way to the first set with powerful drives but it was the agility of nineteen year old Ethan Sambrook that prevailed, winning the next four sets in the tie of the round.

Ethan and Loic are emerging talents at the club and are leading the pack in line two along with young gun Sam Moritz from Woolgoolga.

Charismatic French chef Loic was ‘comme ci comme ca’ about the performance.

“It was so so, comme ci comme ca, I started well but my shot selection could have been better, Ethan has a very good reach and covers the court well so I needed to put more pressure on him into the back corners which I will do next time.

“This comp is really close, all of us are improving.

“I think all the players are confident they can win if they play their best squash and that makes for an interesting comp.

“Against most seniors my agility is normally an advantage but against these teenagers it’s different because they are so quick and fit therefore shot selection becomes really important,” said Loic.

By David WIGLEY