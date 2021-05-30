Public appeal for driver of red ute seen near Moonee Beach shooting

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DETECTIVES are appealing for further public assistance following an attempted murder north of Coffs Harbour earlier this year.

About 1.20am on Wednesday 7 April 2021, emergency services were called to the Pacific Highway at Moonee Beach, following reports a man had been shot.



On arrival, a 33-year-old man was found in a black utility with several gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Coffs Harbour Hospital in a serious but stable condition; he has since been released and is recovering at home.

Detectives from Coffs/Clarence Police District established Strike Force Baldock to investigate the circumstances leading up to the incident and how the man came to be injured.

As inquiries continue, strike force investigators are appealing for the driver of a red coloured dual cab utility that was seen in the area at the time to come forward.

Police are also continuing to appeal to any motorists who may have dashcam footage from the Pacific Highway between Moonee and Emerald Beaches on Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.