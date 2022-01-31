Public Comment Deadlines on Coastal and Water Sharing Plans Approach

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PUBLIC feedback on the future of Coffs Harbour coastal management and water sharing proposals are being sought on two fronts through State and Local Government channels in February.

Draft replacement of the Coffs Harbour Area Water Sharing Plan



Feedback on the Coffs Harbour unregulated and alluvial water sources 2022 plan – already under early fire through social media channels – closes on 27 February through the NSW State Department of Planning, Industry and Environment.

The water sharing plan, scheduled to take effect from 1 July and subject to review every ten years, establishes rules for water management including the limit of the total volume of water that can be extracted from water sources in the Coffs Harbour area.

The community consultation period provides “opportunities for water users, stakeholders and other interested parties to learn more about the proposed changes in the draft plan”, according to a spokesperson for NSW Department of Planning, Industry and Environment.

Issues raised during the public exhibition and feedback phase “will be considered” during the finalisation of the plan.

Two online information webinars are scheduled for 3 and 10 February and one-on-one phone consultations with Coastal Water Planning team members are also being fielded by the Department.

Registration for the webinars, a copy of the draft plan and further information can be accessed through www.industry.nsw.gov.au/water/plans-programs/water-sharing-plans/recently-on-public-exhibition/coffs-harbour.

Coastal Management Program Feedback Sought

Meanwhile, Coffs Harbour City Council is seeking feedback from local residents and stakeholders on its Coastal Management Program (CMP) for the estuaries of Arrawarra Creek, Pipe Clay Lake and Corindi River.

Locals have until 13 February to make their views known.

A Council spokesperson said the CMP will set the long term management strategy for the estuaries to improve and maintain their environmental, social, cultural and recreational values and manage current and emerging issues.

“Now in stage 3 the CMP will identify specific options to address the various threats affecting the estuaries,” the spokesperson said.

“The project team has developed an initial list of potential options but is actively seeking feedback from the community.”

Council says the estuaries provide a “stunning natural environment, a multitude of recreational opportunities, and are a cornerstone of the coastal lifestyle”.

“However, the estuaries are facing increasing pressures from upper catchment land usage, urban development, and climate change.”

Residents and stakeholders are being asked to provide feedback on proposed management options and suggestions for other potential management actions which could be included in the CMP.

Feedback will be used to help prioritise and rank management options.

“This process includes weighing up their various benefits and costs against multiple criteria,” the Council spokesperson said.

“We will then be able to identify the most effective, viable, and supported actions from the list.”

The result will be a condensed action list to be included in the CMP.

Council says the public will have another opportunity to provide feedback on the condensed list of actions when the CMP goes to public exhibition in early-mid 2022.

There are 20 questions in the survey requiring around 30 minutes to complete.

The survey will be open until 13 February 2022.

The link to the survey can be found at https://haveyoursay.coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au/.

By Paul FOGARTY