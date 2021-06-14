Public speaking and social confidence – Toastmasters supports growth goals

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DON’T you just envy those types who can stand up in front of a group of people and deliver a fine, funny, choicely worded speech at the drop of a hat?

Whether it’s a work presentation, your Best Man speech or just building some confidence to speak up socially, you might find Toastmasters can help.

Coffs Harbour Toastmasters Club has just elected a new executive to guide the members as they develop their communication, self-confidence and leadership over the next twelve months.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

With the new executive just elected the focus is on supported growth.

Incoming President Elaine said, “The benefits of practicing prepared and impromptu speeches in a fun and supportive environment is immense.”

The new executive reflects the club’s membership – diverse.

It includes students, tradesmen, professionals, educators, business owners, support workers and retirees.

One member has been with the club for just two months and another for two decades.

A main focus of the group will be to continue to build member numbers.

The Toastmasters club holds two COVID compliant face-to-face meetings per month.

Visitors are always welcome and can come along to a few meetings before deciding to join.

“Members quickly see gains in self-confidence.

“This confidence helps everything from speaking up in casual social situations to taking on challenges of public speaking and leadership roles.

“Everyone has their own goals and can decide how quickly they move through the Toastmasters self-paced programs,” said Elaine.

Coffs Harbour Toastmasters Club is one of two clubs serving Bellinger, Sawtell, Coffs, Woolgoolga and surrounds and meets on Tuesday evenings twice a month – contact David on 0412 616 243.

Alternatively, you can find the Coffs Harbour Toastmaster Group on Facebook.

The other club is Jetty Speakers who meet on Thursday mornings – contact Danni 0403 500 919.

Toastmasters is an international organisation with vast resources to support personal goals in public speaking, and speaking in public.

By Andrea FERRARI