Pursue your dreams at the Harbour Performing Arts Centre

DO you have a little one that just can’t wait until next year to start dancing, singing or acting?

The Harbour Performing Arts Centre has the perfect classes for you.

Your budding ballerina or dynamic dancer will feel at home in the safe and caring environment of the Centre.

The Centre will nurture your child’s love of dance and performing arts ensuring all classes are suitable for your child’s development using age appropriate content delivered by qualified teachers who are passionate about passing their knowledge onto the next generation.

Make an informed choice and choose HPAC, enrol now either for term 4 or secure your place for term 1, 2021.

Classes are offered in RAD Classical Ballet, Contemporary, Jazz, Glenn Wood Tap, Hip Hop, Musical Theatre, Drama, Pilates, Adult Ballet, Guitar, Singing and the Pre-School ‘Tiny Twinkle Toes’ program.

The Active or Creative Kids Vouchers are accepted which makes classes very affordable.

If you are interested in following your dreams in the performing arts with a view to a career, to help with confidence and self esteem or just to have fun and keep fit then call Francesca for more details on 0419469930, email francesca@hpac.net.au or visit the website at www.hpac.net.au.

The HPAC motto of ‘Dance, Dream, Dare, Succeed’ will ignite your passion for the performing arts.