Push for Sawtell boardwalk to improve access along Bonville Creek

ROWAN Curtis believes that Sawtell would benefit from upgrading and extending the existing walkway from Mick’s Retreat to the caravan park.



He suggests that, ideally, a boardwalk would run along the Bonville Creek from the Dolman’s Point boat ramp to Boronia Park, via access across Middle Arm Creek.

“If you look at boardwalks in Nambucca and Urunga, they are used extensively,” Rowan said.

It would be an added bonus for the caravan park and Sawtell to have a well-constructed boardwalk.”

The Member for Coffs Harbour, Gurmesh Singh has given in-principle support and has written to the Council to ask for support.

The Sawtell Chamber of Commerce has also indicated its support.

In Rowan’s opinion, a well-constructed boardwalk would improve accessibility for people with disabilities, and facilitate fishing and swimming along the creek.

It could potentially reduce traffic at Boronia Park, Bonville Headland and the Sawtell rock pool by facilitating car-free access.

Rowan suggests that there also might be an opportunity to engage with the local Aboriginal community to integrate aspects of Gumbaynggirr culture along the route.

He has started a Facebook Group called ‘Sawtell Boardwalk Action Group’, which has more than 320 members.

He believes that 1000 members would be a credible voice to convince the Coffs Harbour City Council to support the concept.

One suggestion on the Facebook page includes linking the boardwalk with a proposal for a cycle way from the Sawtell Commons estate into Sawtell and, while Rowan supports this idea, his priority is improving the existing access.

Rowan hopes that Council will support the idea and suggests it could apply for funding through the Federal Government’s ‘Building Better Regions Fund’ which is designed to deliver targeted support for regional tourism.

By Andrew VIVIAN