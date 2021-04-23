Put Coffs on biodiversity map with fun discovery app

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WHETHER you see yourself as Sir David Attenborough or Dora the Explorer you can help map the Coffs Harbour region’s local amazing native creatures and vegetation by taking part in the fun Australian Councils’ BioQuest hunt.

Using the free QuestaGame mobile app, your challenge is to find and/or identify the most interesting animals, insects, plants and other living things you can, right here on the Coffs Coast.

The Coffs Harbour local government area is currently sitting in fourth place in this friendly competition between participating councils, behind Greater Adelaide, Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Get your family, friends, school or community group together and join the BioQuest to explore, observe and photograph the amazing diversity of nature in our region.

Then upload your photos to the app and a waiting team of scientists will rank your discovery.

Every discovery scores points for the explorer and the local region.

Participants are asked not to touch the local native creatures or vegetation, just take photos in safe locations such as your backyard, local parks and gardens, at the beach, or on a bushwalk.

To download the app and get started visit https://questagame.com/australian-councils-april-2021 or https://www.coffscoast.com.au/event/australian-councils-bioquest/.

Or download the QuestaGame app on the App Store or Google Play on your phone or tablet to start exploring nature, having fun and helping Australia better understand and protect its precious biodiversity.

The BioQuest hunt is on throughout April 2021.

By Emma DARBIN