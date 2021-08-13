Putting on a Seniors Festival event? Check out the grants on offer!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

HAVE you got an initiative, business, charity or organisation that encourages people aged 60 or over to stay healthy, engaged and active?

If you do, then you can apply for funding for these activities to be delivered at the 2022 NSW Seniors Festival.



There’s a funding pot of $200,000 in the NSW Seniors Festival Grants Program, with applications for up to $10,000 per organisation available, closing on 30 August 2021.

The Seniors Festival will run from 25 March to 3 April 2022.

It’s a call to inspire individuals and/or groups, and businesses to create or extend their current offer, in a not-for-profit activity that’s directly created to encourage a healthy, engaged and active senior community.

“This is an opportunity to celebrate or build on the diverse skills and interests of seniors in our community in areas like art, sport, health or technology,” Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said.

Early this year, the 2021 festival attracted an enthusiastic response from the organisers and the seniors who enjoyed a range of activities.

“The 2021 NSW Seniors Festival included e-safety sessions, drumming circles, movie nights and gardening workshops, and I’d like to see local groups come up with even more creative and fun activities for the 2022 festival,” said Gurmesh.

Local councils, community groups and not-for-profit organisations are among those who can apply for grants of up to $10,000 across three categories.

There’s a focus on COVID-safe activities and programs.

“Let’s create opportunities for all seniors in our community to be active, connected and social – no matter their location, language or ability level.

“Social isolation is a growing concern for our ageing population, so programs which unite people and stave off loneliness are really positive for mental health.”

Running for over 60 years, the NSW Seniors Festival is the largest event of its kind in the southern hemisphere.

Assisting organisations to increase capacity of current programs and activities, the NSW Seniors Festival Grants applications must propose free or heavily discounted programs or activities for seniors based in NSW.

Info: www.seniorsfestival.nsw.gov.au/events/nsw-seniors-festival-grants.

By Andrea FERRARI