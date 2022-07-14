Quality Hotel benefits from Coffs City Development Policy

0 SHARES Share Tweet

QUALITY Hotel City Centre Coffs Harbour has unveiled its $6 million refurbishment and expansion using local Coffs Harbour construction companies and tradies.

The project navigated Covid lockdowns, trade labour and material shortages and numerous days lost due to wet weather.



Owner Michael Dougherty said, “We wanted to create hotel rooms that first considered guest comfort and functionality with a strong emphasis on sustainability and minimising our environmental footprint.

“The project was kept entirely local, engaging Sapphire Beach RDC Architecture, Sawtell Building company ADAPT and Natalie Aichroy from Linnea Design.”

The hotel now contains 70 apartment, studio and hotel style rooms, a purpose-built gymnasium and recreation area as well as a restaurant, bar and conference facilities.

Mr Dougherty, who has been operating accommodation businesses in Coffs Harbour for the past twenty-five years told News Of The Area, “As a local business owner I’m a strong believer in investing in our local community which we all benefit either directly or via another way.

“There are also very talented tradespeople locally and it’s very important to give them the opportunity to create.

“Most of all it’s about being part of a community and giving back the benefits you receive from it.

“Since the first World Rally event some ten years ago we have seen a real change that has transformed the Coffs Coast into a regional sport and cultural destination.

“The area is now hosting major events monthly.

“It certainly gives you confidence to invest and create; the future for the area is very promising, it’s a great place to grow and develop a business.”

Coffs Harbour City Council Mayor Cr Paul Amos, who was on hand for the opening, said the project benefited from Council’s City Centre Development Policy.

“Congratulations to Michael and the team at Quality Hotel City Centre.

“This is a great example of local companies coming together to create dwellings that will stimulate the Coffs city centre for years to come.

“I’m pleased that Council was able to contribute to the success of the Quality Hotel’s expansion through our City Centre Development Policy.”

This policy targets key areas of growth including increasing the population density in the CBD to increase business activity and further promote business and investment growth.

A maximum discount/incentive cap of $500,000 per application applies, to help with developer charges arising from the standard development process.

“A vibrant central business district benefits everybody, and this incentive has been a huge success to that end since it started in 2019.

“I look forward to seeing many more good developments like the Quality Hotel expansion that will revitalise the CBD, add to residential and tourist accommodation supply, and grow the local economy,” said Paul.

Local businesswoman and Coffs Harbour resident Nikki Williams commented to NOTA, “The City Centre Development Policy is so welcomed and couldn’t come at a better time for our CBD, not just for those wanting to develop but more people living and staying in our CBD means more people in shops buying dining and creating atmosphere.

“Things are for the first time, in a long time, starting to move in an exciting prosperous direction.

“With CODA well underway and now the upgrade of the Quality Hotel, it’s not hard to see the potential of a truly alive living breathing CBD.

“I hope more businesses and developers follow suit and take advantage of this policy, cleverly designed to produce outcomes that will bring literally new life to a space that has been lacking for so long and is just desperate to boom.”

Dean Loader from Adapt Build, who organised the construction, said “Council’s Development Policy to support growth is to be commended.

“Coffs is a leisure, business and sports destination.

“Renovating existing infrastructure and new builds will embrace the lively prospects for Coffs’ future.”

Adapt Build has worked with Michael Dougherty on multiple renovations of the existing Quality Hotel over the last five years and welcomed the construction of the new Quality Hotel project.

“Michael’s policy of employing local companies aligns with ours and we both run our business with an attention to detail.”

“Having the job run during Covid’s initial impact but also heavy and long spells of rain hampered progress for a while but we all had the end view in sight,” said Dean.

“The finished job is pretty impressive, which we are very proud to be a part of.”

By Andrea FERRARI