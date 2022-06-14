Queensland Unknown now widespread

0 SHARES Share Tweet



IT was thought some months back that an outbreak of the dreaded QX (Queensland Unknown) disease in Sydney rock oysters would be confined to the upper reaches of Tilligerry Creek and the Karuah River.

Normally, outbreaks of QX subside during late summer and early winter and with the arrival of colder water, but not this time.

It has almost totally devastated the industry in Port Stephens.



Our farmers were experiencing high prices for their product before the wild weather prevented them harvesting but QX has stopped them dead in their tracks.

Also, the Department of Primary Industries is currently monitoring the situation and has put a ban on the transfer of Port Stephens oysters to other growing areas.

Looking forward, growers have few options other than to lay off staff and to seek employment elsewhere.

Their leases will not generate any cash flow for at least three years.

They are hoping that government assistance will help them through these trying times.

Some are turning to Pacific Oysters as these are not affected by QX and a disease resistant strain of the Sydney Rock has already been developed.

By Geoff WALKER