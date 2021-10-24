Queenslander charged after cars damaged in Coffs Coast police pursuit

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A MAN has been charged following a pursuit, where a number of cars – including an unmarked police car – were side swiped on the Mid-North Coast last Thursday.

Around 8.45am on Thursday 14 October 2021, police detected a silver Ford Falcon allegedly travelling almost 170km/h in a 110km/h signposted area on the Pacific Highway near Woolgoolga.



A pursuit was initiated by Far North Coast Highway Patrol before being terminated due to safety concerns.

Police observed the Ford to continue to drive in a dangerous manner and at speed, allegedly weaving in and out of lanes before sideswiping a blue BMW sedan near James Small Driver, Korora.

NSW Ambulance paramedics attended to treat the female driver of the BMW for shock.

A short time later, police approached the same car at the intersection of the Pacific Highway and Orlando Street, Coffs Harbour, before the Ford allegedly veered into the unmarked police car before the driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

A 20-year-old man was arrested nearby and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station where he was charged with:

● Police pursuit – not stop – drive dangerously

● Exceed speed limit (greater than 45 km/h)

● Destroy or damage property

● Dishonestly obtain property by deception (x2)

● Use etc offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention

Police will allege in court the driver had earlier failed to pay for petrol at a service station in Byron Bay.

The man – from Kippa-Ring in Queensland – was refused bail and ordered to appear in Coffs Harbour Friday 15 October 2021.

The unmarked police car and the Ford sustained significant damage and required towing.