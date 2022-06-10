Quilts and doonas donated to flood-devastated Lismore

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LOVINGLY crafted comforting quilts and doonas, hand made by Coffs Quilters (CQ) and Needlecraft Club members, were personally delivered to flood-devastated Lismore by club member Peggy Clarke and her husband Ted, who travelled north to hand over the beautiful bedding.

26 quilts and six doonas were donated by club members.



Peggy presented these handmade gifts to Reverend Christian Ford of the Lismore Anglican Church to benefit the community in need.

The beautifully made comforters were happily received, with a request for rugs for children seeing members going through their stash of fabric for children’s material.

“A few of CQ members decided to make a quilt to send to Lismore and then it just grew from there,” Peggy told News Of The Area.

“Other members finished off some quilts which just needed something to spur them on to finish, and also donated some that they no longer used which were still in very good condition.

“We figured they would keep people warm and brighten their day as well.

“We knew Rev. Christian Ford at the Anglican Church so approached him.

“He was very happy to take them to the Op-shop at Goonellabah where they have a section of free things that people in need can access.

“We plan another trip up this week as some of our members did not bring their gifts in, in time for this last trip.”

Coffs Quilters members are dedicated to fostering a caring approach amongst their group and often donate quilts to people in need.

“We also make some cash donations in times of need.

“We have an ongoing project to raise money for Coffs’ Early Childhood Intervention service,” said Peggy.

By Andrea FERRARI