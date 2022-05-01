Radio projects to give regional youth a voice

0 SHARES Share Tweet

RUNNING their own radio show or podcast is a dream young people are one step closer to achieving thanks to a new Regional Youth Radio Program (RYRP) for young people living in regional and rural NSW.

Minister for Regional Youth Ben Franklin has announced 15 successful applicants of the $200,000 program funded by the NSW Government.



“It is important we support young people and allow them to have a say on issues important to them.

“The projects funded under this program will give them the opportunity to discuss local issues and actively participate in their communities,” Mr Franklin said.

“This funding will deliver projects that enable young people to participate in youth radio and podcasting activities, and also include upgrades to sound studios, the purchasing of equipment, and providing of short courses and training opportunities.”

Congratulating local recipients of RYRP funding, Mr Franklin came to Coffs Harbour and was joined by Member for Mr Singh said the program will support the next generation of radio broadcasters and podcasters.

“Giving young people a voice will contribute so much to community life, and I can’t wait to hear more content that connects and empowers our regional young people,” said Mr Singh.

OneMob Radio in Coffs Harbour is a First Nations internet-based radio station operating in Gumbaynggirr Country and was successful in its funding application under the program to grow its on-country youth broadcasts.

Earlier in April, Mr Franklin visited the OneMob Radio Studio to meet founder Lachlan Skinner and officially announce that OneMob Radio was successful in a grant for $13,000.

The Minister was inspired by the young people who joined Lachlan for the announcement as they gathered in the studio to explain how OneMob Radio works and the future for the station.

Lachlan thanked the NSW Government and said the funding would allow them to better connect with their local youth audience.

“We are very excited to receive this funding as it allows us to do more of that on-country radio work.

“Allowing us to connect with more communities and more young people is something we are very passionate about,” Lachlan told News Of The Area.

“Being on Country and in the community is a space that we want to hold more regularly.

“We don’t want to be limited by access to power and other barriers.

“With this funding we will be able to get equipment that allows us to broadcast/run community workshops from wherever we want.

“This will help with NAIDOC Week events, OneMob BIG Breakfasts and other projects that are in the works.”

For more information on the program, visit www.nsw.gov.au/YouthRadio.

By Andrea FERRARI