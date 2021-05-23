Rafael Pitarello and Juliana Lima bring Brazilian Zouk to Coffs Coast

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS LATIN Rhythms dance group was thrilled to bring to Coffs Harbour Rafael Pitarello and Juliana Lima, a beautiful Brazilian couple who specialise in instructing Brazilian Zouk.

“Brazilian Zouk is full of movement around and holding your partner to the rhythm of Latin sound, watching your partner in a swirl of sound and sensation,” Brett Sprague, CLR Club President told News Of The Area.

“Coffs Latin Rhythms has a thriving Zouk community thanks to the dedication of our local instructors Justin Clarke, Samantha Holmes and Kristy McDermid,” said Brett.



Over the weekend of May 15-16, this community turned out in force, receiving international-level Zouk instruction through two hour-long Zouk workshop sessions on the Saturday and two more on the Sunday.

On Saturday evening a Latin dance party was held where Salsa, Bachata, Tango and Kizomba were danced alongside a heavy rotation of Zouk.

To kick off the party Rafael and Juliana provided a beginner’s class for those new to Brazilian dance.

Local Nathan Brennan, who had never danced or even seen Samba de Gafieira before, was impressed with what he saw, and even gave Zouk a try with experienced dancer Ewelina Loudon.

For the old hands at Zouk it was an extremely enjoyable party, to see the amazing talent of Rafael and Juliana, and dance with others from the NSW North Coast who had travelled from as far as Byron Bay.

Samantha, a local Coffs Zouk instructor said, “It was incredible to have this amazing Brazilian duo right here in Coffs teaching and dancing with us, something I only hoped for, for years.”

Visiting instructors, Rafael and Juliana noted, “We have been living in Brisbane for five years and yet we have never before been to Coffs Harbour – we had a wonderful time.”

“All in all, it was an excellent weekend of dance for those involved,” said Brett.

Coffs Latin Rhythms welcomes anyone interested in dancing to Latin rhythms to find out more at their website coffslatinrhythms.org.

By Andrea FERRARI