Rained off – St Patrick’s School Golf Day set for August

IN ever more common rain-related news, the St. Patrick’s P&F Golf Day has been postponed to Sunday 21 August.

“With the weather at its worst, with rain, rain and more rain, we have changed the date, and just can’t wait to celebrate,” Carmen Kerr, from St Pat’s P&F committee told News Of The Area.

“Unfortunately, due to the inundation of rain, St. Patrick’s P&F Committee has had to postpone the inaugural Golf Day, moving it to Sunday 21 August, 2022.”

The event will be held in the same manner, commencing at 9am, with a 10am shotgun start.

Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club, along with the P&F Committee, have locked in August 21, hoping for more accommodating weather.

“The community and volunteers for this event have shown great resilience and refuse to let the wet weather get the best of us,” said Carmen.

“It saddens me greatly to have to postpone the Golf Day, as many are looking forward to the event.

“We have had an abundance of support from the local businesses generating a plethora of raffle and auction items up for grabs.

“The committee has also been planning internal games and little competitions to be held throughout the day such as a putting competition, a betting ring, a drone golf ball drop, longest drive comps, nearest to pin comps, and of course great prizes for the team that is dressed the best…fancy dress, themed teams, we hope imaginations run wild.

“We hope that everyone can join us at Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club on the rearranged date of Sunday 21 August.

“All teams registered do not have to worry about a thing, except practicing their golf swing,” said Carmen.

The P&F Committee has taken care of all the details; and are allowing teams to transfer player’s names if they are unable to attend.

There are only five remaining spots available, please feel free to contact Carmen Kerr if you would like to join in on the exciting day or have any questions/concerns.

Contact Carmen Kerr on 0467 498 237 or [email protected] to register a team or sponsor a hole.

Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club can also help with further information.

By Andrea FERRARI