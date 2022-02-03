Rainforest Rattler dinner train raises almost $14,000 for CanDo Cancer Trust

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ALMOST $14,000 has been raised for CanDo Cancer Trust by patrons of the unique Rainforest Rattler experiences held during January 2022.

“Sponsored by North Coast Hotel Group (NCHG), the final sum of $13,800.00 is the proceeds of two Coffs-Grafton-Coffs dinner trains,” Neil Manson, Rainforest Rattler Coordinator, told News Of The Area.



“The entrée was delivered to Coffs Railway Station and enjoyed with drinks on the cruise to Grafton.

“At Grafton, NCHG delivered the main meal to the train and this was enjoyed on the return journey.

“In addition to the funds raised from ticket sales raffles were also held to further assist local cancer patients and their families,” said Neil.

The North Coast Hotel Group and Spare Chef Events and Catering generously assisted these special trains by supplying drinks, entrees that were delivered to Coffs station for passengers to enjoy as the train cruised to Grafton, and main meals which were delivered to the train for the return trip to Coffs.

“The North Coast Hotel Group and Spare Chef Events and Catering had the pleasure of assisting in the delivery of catering services for the Rainforest Rattler CanDo Cancer Fundraiser Coffs to Grafton Train Trips in January,” Charlie Nalder, Director at NCHG, told News Of The Area.

“Everyone has been touched by Cancer at some stage through their lives, either directly or through family and friends.

“The opportunity to assist in a small way to this event was a “no brainer” and we are proud to be involved.”

CanDo Cancer Trust Chairperson Julie Jardine commented, “With Covid it has been difficult to hold our own fundraising events, so we are so thankful to The Rail Motor Society and North Coast Hotels for their generous donations raising over $13,000 for us which helps over 25 local families in the Coffs Coast area.”

For more information on CanDo Cancer Trust including upcoming events and how you can assist please visit https://candocancertrust.com.au/.

Neil added, “If anyone is interested in the train itself it was built in 1961 at the railway workshops in Chullora, was in service until 2007 (a remarkable 46 years).

“Operated by the 100% volunteer Rail Motor Society funds raised are returned to restoring and maintaining heritage trains for the future enjoyment of future generations.

“The volunteers at The Rail Motor Society (TRMS) acknowledge the tremendous support given to them by the community of the Coffs Coast and when they wished to give something back, CanDo Cancer Trust, that is also 100 percent volunteer operated, was an obvious choice.”

By Andrea FERRARI