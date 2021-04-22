Raining goals for the Coffs Coast Tigers and Port United at opening match of the season

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Coffs Coast Tigers slugged out a six goal thriller against south zone champions Port United which ended in a 3-3 draw at Polwarth Drive.

For almost an hour the game remained goalless but as the rain poured so did the goals, as the Coastal Premier League heavyweights slugged out an entertaining draw at Polwarth Drive.

The Tigers have built on last year’s team adding youth and experience and coach Luke Stow was pleased with the performance against the South Zone champions from Port Macquarie.

“With the conditions and the first game of the season I am happy with the performance, we created a lot of chances and that’s good but we need to be more clinical on the finish.

“Still looking to improve but happy with the effort from the boys,” said Stow

Port United coach Nathan Wade thought a draw was a fair reflection of the match.

“I thought the Tigers looked a little bit sharper than us at times, possibly due to our limited trial games.

“I had players playing their first games together, but to our players’ credit they kept fighting back, not once but twice and should have had the win in the end, 3-3 was a fair result indicating the tightness of the contest,” said Wade.

The Tigers make the short trip to Ayrshire Park to take on last year’s north zone champions Boambee on Saturday 24 with a 3pm kick off whilst Port United host their cross town rivals Port Saints at the same time.

By David WIGLEY