Raising awerness of child abuse, VoiceUp supports survivors to speak up

VOICEUP Australia, the Coffs Harbour founded volunteer group based on support between adult survivors of child abuse and their support people, is back in action face-to-face after lockdown, with an application to government to expand support services for survivors.

If successful with the grant application, VoiceUp will expand the model to more locations, starting locally on the Mid North Coast.



The Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre has sponsored VoiceUp Australia for over eight years, who have a proven track record of success with survivors.

A survivor of child abuse herself, both within her family group and in an institution, VoiceUp founder and social worker Chris Marks, 71, told News Of The Area, “Because the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse in 2013 wasn’t broad enough, dealing only with institutions, we built VoiceUp for all survivors, whether from institutional, families and communities, every context where sexual abuse occurs, which continues to this day.

“VoiceUp is about survivors with a focus on speaking up, exploding the myths and raising awareness.

“We’ve got a structure, free available information, a Facebook community that we know works – being there with and for one another.

“At our monthly meetings we sit together, provide up-to-date information, resourcing each other and being safe in a room with people we know understand – connecting, sharing and supporting each other.

“It’s important for many to know they can come, whether or not they chose to share their story.”

Raising awareness of perpetrator behaviours is an important message to break the silence in communities.

Evidence shows that the perpetrators are often well resourced, influential and often powerful.

Child sexual abuse is not a problem of poverty, it’s across all levels of society, in all cultures and contexts.

“People who are vulnerable are more at risk from perpetrators of child sexual abuse.

“Now it is time for society to learn to recognise perpetrators and how they work,” said Chris.

“Child sexual violation can be done by people we know; it is not always, or only, those who end up in jail.”

The proven VoiceUp Australia model aims to stop the cycles of intergenerational trauma; promote healing and recovery; create a culture where individuals are supported to speak up; and make a positive difference in the lives of children and provide education about the long-term impacts of trauma.

VoiceUp Australia meets on the third Wednesday of the month at 6pm-8pm.

RSVP to Chris Marks 0423 133 191.

Email: [email protected].

Phone: 02 6648 3694.

Visit the Neighbourhood Centre at 22 Earl St weekdays between 9am – 4pm.

By Andrea FERRARI