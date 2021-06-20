Raleigh’s Tree-o Gallery To Host Second Birthday Exhibition Opening Night

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE opening night for Tree-o Gallery’s second birthday exhibition on July 3 will showcase a range of new local artists.

Tree-o Gallery is an unexpectedly elegant space in Raleigh Industrial Estate that houses an array of beautiful furniture crafted by the trio of designer/makers in the workshop next door, one of whom is Sarah Andersen.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Sarah told News Of The Area, “On opening night our guests will be able to wander through the new exhibition, nibble on light refreshments and sip on a glass of something bubbly in the workshop and meet/chat to the artists.

“Anyone interested in looking at timber may also take a tour of the bottom woodshed and kiln where (Co-founder) Bim (Morton) has various slabs and boards for sale.

“Many first-time visitors to the gallery are blown away by what they see when they walk inside the doors.

“Spotting the dusty workshop next door, they don’t expect to be transported from the industrial area car park into an elegant, carefully curated exhibition space where each piece has been placed to resonate with its surroundings.

“As they wander through and run their hands over the furniture, feeling the smoothness of the timber and taking in the little details and artworks, I’d like to think guests leave with a sense of enchantment and inspiration – and sometimes they leave with the perfect gift or an item that will complete their own space.

“Our location makes it difficult to attract passing visitors so we are currently working hard to raise our profile in the region – an elegant venue both for locals, visitors and tourists to enjoy as well as a unique space for other artists and collectives to exhibit their works alongside our furniture,” she said.

The Gallery is hoping to provide future opportunities for local artists.

“We’d like to encourage artists in the area to send us photo samples of their works so we may include them in our selection folder for future showcase opportunities,” Sarah said.

By Andrea FERRARI