Rangers Improving School Zone Drop Off Safety

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LET’s face it – the school run is never easy and this year parents have the added stress of getting RATS done twice a week.

There’s homework to check, bags to pack, sports gear and don’t forget a healthy lunch box, sunscreen, hats and a mask.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

Then there is the last minute stress of the school drop off.

Parents are being reminded that they need to be aware of the school zone safety rules.

Port Stephens Council rangers are doing the rounds of 25 local schools this month to raise awareness of school zone safety and compliance during drop-off and pick-up times.

Team Leader Rangers Gavin Castro said parking in bus zones and no stopping zones were the top two offences commonly issued by rangers and encouraged drivers to brush up on the different signs and rules around school zones.

“Schools during these peak times are incredibly busy places, so by parking in a no stopping zone or bus zone – even for just a minute – you can obstruct the view of other drivers and pedestrians, making it really unsafe,” he said.

“School zones and parking signs are in place for a very important reason, but after a few months off and in the excitement of starting the new term the rules can sometimes be overlooked or forgotten.

“Over the next couple of weeks our rangers will be issuing warnings and handing out flyers outside local schools to encourage people to slow down, do the right thing and pay attention to the signs.

“Whether you’re dropping-off, picking-up or simply driving past, we all have a role to play in keeping our kids safe.

“Finding a safe place to stop like a ‘kiss and drop’ or parking a little further away and walking to school may take a little extra time, but it could prevent a tragedy.”

By Marian SAMPSON