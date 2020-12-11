Rare Double Hat Trick For Diggers Junior

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PERFORMING a rare feat on Saturday has made Cooper Wallace the talk of the local cricket community.

The Diggers under-14s player claimed a double hat-trick – that’s four wickets in four balls.

Playing against Northern Districts at Reg Ryan Oval, the opposition was already 1-3 when Cooper was handed the ball.

After a couple of dot balls to begin with, Cooper then had the Northern Districts batters in the pavilion padding up with enormous haste as he took his four wickets.

His Diggers teammates were already excited enough but the wicket spree continued.

On the first ball of the next over, Parker Swan took a wicket to make it five dismissals in five deliveries.

A team triple hat trick.

By Brad GREENSHIELDS