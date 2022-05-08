Rates set to rise in Coffs Harbour

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Harbour City Council voted to apply for an additional special variation to rates in the ordinary general meeting held last Thursday.

If approved by the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART), the rate increase will see the current rate peg, which was set by the State Government earlier in the year, jump from 0.7 percent to 2.5 percent.



Council’s Director of Business Services, Andrew Beswick, has said that the initial rate peg of 0.7 percent was “exceptionally low” and would impact on Council’s financial forecasts should it continue to remain in place.

He said he believed the rate rise was within reason.

“We have taken up the offer to apply for a further 1.8 percent to take the rate peg to 2.5 percent – the rate peg amount many councils expected the NSW Government to set for 2022/2023, although this is still well below inflation.”

The vote was carried with all councillors, aside from councillor Rodger Pryce, voting in favour of the rise.

Cr Pryce said of the motion that he would like to look at how Council can change their approach to try to reach better outcomes for the community.

Ratepayers and local residents are being encouraged to provide feedback on Coffs Harbour City Council’s 2022-2026 Delivery Program and 2022/23 Operational Plan, located on Council’s website.

By Sam PARKER