Raymond Terrace Athletics Centre mourns loss of David Marsh

RAYMOND Terrace Athletics Centre is mourning the sad and sudden loss of David Marsh, aged 79, who was a founding member of the Centre in 1976.

He was a valued and respected member of the Centre who was always happy and had a smile and a hug for anyone who needed it.

He loved athletics, coaching and people and his loss will be felt much more when the next athletics season begins in September.

As an eighteen-year-old, his favourite distance was The Mile.

He won The Golden Mile at Masonite three years in a row before being encouraged to run with a handicap to give other runners a chance!

He joined the Newcastle Harriers, and from running a mile, he graduated to longer distances until a few years later he ran a Marathon from the RAAF Base to Hexham and returned in just three hours.

One of David’s funny memories is of his first cross country, although it was run on roads that started and finished at the Newcastle track.

It seems he was only able to keep the other runners in sight for about four or five miles and because he didn’t know the course, he got lost.

In trying to get back on course, he unintentionally took a short cut and found himself running towards the leader.

David turned and ran with him for about one and a half miles until they got close to the Newcastle track.

The other runner took off and finished first with David second.

He did, however, confess his honest mistake!

David’s athletic passion began 61 years ago in Newcastle with his focus on race walking.

He achieved his dream at the time of being the top runner in Newcastle by breaking all the records from 1,500m to 10,000m.

One of the athletes he coached eventually broke his 1500m record.

In 1976 David was approached to be part of a Committee to help start Raymond Terrace Little Athletics Centre and chair the Centre’s first meeting.

During Saturday morning competitions he would run endless laps, coaching and encouraging the young ones.

He became a helper and coach in all events before becoming the Walks, Middle and Long Distance coach.

When, in 1992, the Centre was able to expand from just a Little Athletics Centre to include athletes older than fifteen years, David began competing there in the Veterans age group.

His first three records at the Centre were the 1500m, shot put and discus.

Today, he still holds every 60 to 69 year old Centre record (except hurdles) and the 3000m, Shot Put and Discus in the 70 to 79 years.

The year 2000 was a milestone year for David when he became a Life Member of the Centre and was awarded the Australian Sports medal for his contribution to athletics.

David has coached athletes to NSW medal level.

Some of them still hold RTAC records that have stood for over 20 years.

David’s current squad of athletes are a close-knit group and range in age from Little Athletes to Masters.

Some of his parent runners had no interest in running until their children started Little A’s and under David’s guidance, some are now running half marathons and looking towards running a full marathon.

David believed that you don’t have to be a champion runner, just have a desire and want to achieve a goal.

As a coach he encouraged his athletes to be the best they could be, as he had done during his competitive years.

Over the years, David also competed in all 20 years of the RTAC Pentathlon, Wallaroo State Forest Fun Run, soccer, bike racing, triathlons, Fun Runs and had run over 60 Park Runs.

As well as coaching, he was still competing in the 800, 1500m, 3000m and throws until recent years when he decided to focus on throws.

His many years as a race walker had taken its toll on his knees, but he didn’t let that stop him from riding his bicycle distances even until recent weeks.

David’s last day of competition was on the Centre’s final day of the athletics season on February 26 this year in the Discus and Javelin.

Ironically, his final Javelin throw was a personal best distance.

On the day he passed away, he had enjoyed his daily walk with his dog followed by hill running at Boomerang Park.

He was never one to take it easy or have a day slip by without enjoying what he loved.

David was a gentleman who was always happy, kind and thoughtful, dedicating time to those he loved.

It is a testament to him that over 40 of his athletes, parents and Committee members attended his funeral, dressed in their uniform and formed a guard of honour to farewell him.

The Centre is so grateful for, and will always value, the years David dedicated to their athletes, the Centre and athletics.

They had hoped it would continue for years to come.

By Deidre HALL