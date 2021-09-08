Raymond Terrace Family Practice awarded ‘NSW General Practice of the Year’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

RAYMOND Terrace Family Practice has been recognised with the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners Award.

Raymond Terrace Family Practice has worked tirelessly to provide services including general medical practice, assistance with psychological problems, lifestyle counselling and minor surgery as well as the Respiratory Clinic providing AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines to the community.



Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The practice is thrilled to receive the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners 2021 award for ‘NSW General Practice of the Year’.

Dr Sarah Baylay GP, owner at Raymond Terrace General Practice said she was shocked to even be nominated and is beyond grateful to receive the award.

“We were quite shocked that we were nominated and then won practice of the year, and we’re excited because it means a lot about many areas of our practice.

“In the past year our practice has really expanded and it’s not one part of our practice that has won this award- it’s all of us,” Dr Baylay said.

When the Royal Australian General Practitioners consider this award, they look at what each practice does, their teaching, care for the patients and treatment of staff.

Dr Elizabeth Kaiko, one of the Practice Principals, has been with Raymond Terrace Family Practice since 1990 and is incredibly proud of the staff’s dedication in the past twelve months.

“We are so proud of our staff members who have stepped in and stepped up to the increasing demands of the vaccine rollout and I’m delighted to work with such a cooperative group of people in such a cooperative environment,” Dr Kaiko said.

The Practice will now compete for the national title of Practice of The Year in November when it will go up against winners from the other states.

Congratulations to Raymond Terrace family Practice and best of luck with the national title.

By Tara CAMPBELL